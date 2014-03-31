Kentucky, UConn are bracket busters

There have been many springs when Connecticut and Kentucky would have been popular picks for the Final Four. This is not one of them.

Of the 11.01 million brackets submitted to ESPN.com’s Men’s Tournament Challenge, a mere 612 named all four national semifinalists correctly.

UConn appeared in 1.3 percent of brackets and Kentucky 3.3. Even Wisconsin, a No. 2 seed, only was chosen by 32.6 percent of entrants.

Florida was the choice to win the national championship in 27.1 percent of brackets, far more than any other team.