Kentucky, UConn are bracket busters

Connecticut head coach Kevin Ollie cuts the netting on the...

Connecticut head coach Kevin Ollie cuts the netting on the rim after his team defeating Michigan State 60-54 during a regional final at the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 30, 2014, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: AP

By Neil Best

There have been many springs when Connecticut and Kentucky would have been popular picks for the Final Four. This is not one of them.

Of the 11.01 million brackets submitted to ESPN.com’s Men’s Tournament Challenge, a mere 612 named all four national semifinalists correctly.

UConn appeared in 1.3 percent of brackets and Kentucky 3.3. Even Wisconsin, a No. 2 seed, only was chosen by 32.6 percent of entrants.

Florida was the choice to win the national championship in 27.1 percent of brackets, far more than any other team.

