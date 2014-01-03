SportsMedia

Kitten Bowl littered with celebs

Hoda Kotb attends the after-party for a special Hamptons screening of "The Way, Way Back" at Goose Creek in East Hampton. (June 29, 2013) Credit: Getty Images

By Neil Best

Hallmark Channel's inaugural Kitten Bowl Feb. 2 will feature a roster of celebrities in addition to John Sterling, who will handle play-by-play, and Beth Stern, who will host.

Even I have heard of several of them! They include Regis Philbin, Rachael Ray, Hoda Kotb, Lisa Vanderpump, Bob Harper, Renee Herlocker, Chuck Nice, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Carrie Ann Inaba, Nicky Hilton, Kelly Rutherford, Aiden Turner and Julian Starks.

A news release from the channel promised there would be kittens "going back-to-back and belly-to-belly scoring touchdowns with the most purrfect plays!"

