Kitten Bowl littered with celebs

Hallmark Channel's inaugural Kitten Bowl Feb. 2 will feature a roster of celebrities in addition to John Sterling, who will handle play-by-play, and Beth Stern, who will host.

Even I have heard of several of them! They include Regis Philbin, Rachael Ray, Hoda Kotb, Lisa Vanderpump, Bob Harper, Renee Herlocker, Chuck Nice, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Carrie Ann Inaba, Nicky Hilton, Kelly Rutherford, Aiden Turner and Julian Starks.