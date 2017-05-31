Lee Corso, 81, signs extension with ESPN

ESPN has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with Lee Corso, the 81-year-old star of "College GameDay."

Corso joined ESPN in 1987 and has been part of the popular college football Saturday pregame show ever since. His head-gear game predictions, off-the-cuff analysis and signature line -- "Not so fast, my friend" -- have endeared him to generations of college football fans.

The head-gear picks started in 1996 when Corso donned the head of Ohio State's Brutus Buckeye before a game in Columbus with Penn State. He is on target to make his 300th head-gear pick during week six of the upcoming season.

In the spring of 2009, Corso suffered a stroke at his home in Florida, but returned to be part of the first "College GameDay" that season.