'Mad Dog' no like the NBA All-Star Game

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo is not fond of the NBA All-Star Game.

"Anything has to be better than the NBA All-Star Game," Russo said with the first 11 words of this soundbyte from Tuesday's "Mad Dog Unleashed" on SiriusXM Radio.

He continued by bashing the lack of defense and the attendance, and the inclusion of bands at halftime.

"The NBA [All-Star] game is a no-watch," he said. "You cannot watch that game."

Listen to the full clip embedded below.

(App/mobile users can listen at http://bit.ly/1j9nk7u)