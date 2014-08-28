SportsMedia

Melo, Eli among investors in secondary ticket site

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 15: Professional basketball player Carmelo Anthony at Carmelo Anthony Kehinde Wiley Dinner Hosted by GREY GOOSE at Sunset Tower on July 15, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for GREY GOOSE) Credit: Getty Images / Jason Merritt

By Neil Best

Need a difficult-to-get ticket to a big game?

Eli Manning or Carmelo Anthony might be able to hook you up.

SeatGeek, the secondary ticket market search engine, announced Thursday it had raised $35 million in financing, with Anthony, Manning and Manning's brother Peyton among the investors.

Here is Bloomberg's story on the transaction, since reading the original news release turned my brain into tapioca even though I'm supposed to be a sports business reporter.

