Melo, Eli among investors in secondary ticket site

Need a difficult-to-get ticket to a big game?

Eli Manning or Carmelo Anthony might be able to hook you up.

SeatGeek, the secondary ticket market search engine, announced Thursday it had raised $35 million in financing, with Anthony, Manning and Manning's brother Peyton among the investors.

Here is Bloomberg's story on the transaction, since reading the original news release turned my brain into tapioca even though I'm supposed to be a sports business reporter.