Michael Kay soon will say 'yes' to YES

With WFAN's Mike Francesa winding down his long simulcast run on YES - his final show will be Super Bowl Sunday morning - the network is poised to make official what long has been expected:

That Francesa's afternoon drive time counterpart at ESPN Radio, Michael Kay, will take over most of that time slot, effective Feb. 3.

The announcement could come as early as Thursday.

Francesa said on the air last month that editorial control and economics both were factors in YES deciding to part ways with him.

The editorial control presumably was related in part to his relatively sympathetic take on Alex Rodriguez, including in an in-studio interview with the beleaguered third baseman.

The economic part presumably is related to the relatively high cost of Francesa's show - which is far costlier than the $600,000 or so per year ESPN is expected to command for the Kay simulcast.

It is not yet clear how the Kay simulcast will address logistical issues such as the fact he cannot do his show from inside Yankee Stadium on game days, even though he is YES' Yankees play-by-play man.

That is because CBS Radio, which owns WFAN, has the radio rights inside the stadium and thus has the power to keep Kay out when he is doing a show on a rival radio station.

Francesa likely will be off of television for a period of time after the Super Bowl but is expected to resurface soon, with MSG as one logical landing place.