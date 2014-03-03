Michelle Beadle returns to ESPN

ESPN announced Michelle Beadle is back after an ill-fated term at NBC, including a return to her old gig as one of the hosts of "SportsNation" on ESPN2.

Beadle will be back effective Monday, and work alongside Max Kellerman and former Columbia star Marcellus Wiley.

ESPN apparently plans to continue using all three personalities moving forward.

“Michelle’s style of delivery has a way of bringing a fun edge to whatever she works on and her range of experience in both sports and entertainment makes her a truly unique talent,” Norby Williamson, ESPN executive vice president, Production, Program Scheduling and Development, said in a news release.

"We know that fans really connect with her personality and we’re happy to welcome her back to ESPN and SportsNation.”

Said Beadle in the same release:

"I've missed the everyday fun of this show and this group so when given the chance to reunite, I got here as fast as I could. For two years, I've kept my pirate costume hanging in my closet. It was starting to collect dust. Returning to SportsNation is my destiny.”