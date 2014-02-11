NBC lists Bob Costas as day-to-day

Commack's own Bob Costas will take Tuesday night off, ending a streak of 157 consecutive prime time Olympic hosting starts for NBC.

Costas has been suffering from an eye ailment; he will be replaced by "Today" show host Matt Lauer.

Here is NBC's news release on the matter, complete with Costas' explanation of what he has been going through.

“As a practical matter, I simply couldn’t do my job because my eyes had become so blurry, watery and sensitive to light,” he said. “I’m hopeful the symptoms will improve in the next couple of days and I can return to the broadcast. Also, the last thing I want is to go through the rest of my life owing Matt Lauer a bunch of favors.”

Tonight marks the first time since CBS presented the Nagano Olympic Winter Games in 1998 that someone other than Costas will host an Olympic prime time show. It’s also the first time since 1988 that someone other than Costas will host the Olympic prime time show on NBC, a remarkable 157 straight nights.

“Bob has been a real trooper, but needs a night off. We’re fortunate to have such incredible talent to draw upon within the NBCU family, including Matt, someone I’ve worked with for many years,” NBC Olympics executive producer Jim Bell said. "Now I know how Chuck Daly felt with the 1992 Dream Team, substituting one Hall of Famer for another.”

“I saw Bob in the hotel this morning, and if ever there was a guy who looked like he needed a night off, it was him,” said Lauer, who is working his eighth Games. “I'm happy to keep his chair warm. Although I might Purell it before I sit in it!”

