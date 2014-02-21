NBC looks back at Locomotiv disaster

Sources tell me the Olympics will go on even after both American hockey teams were eliminated from gold medal contention, and with that in mind I recommend a feature that NBC plans for its afternoon show Saturday.

It is not tied directly to the Olympics but it is tied to hockey and Russia. The documentary, "Lokomotiv," looks back at the Sept. 7, 2011, plane crash that wiped out the Yaroslavl-based team in the Kontinental Hockey League and prompted mourning worldwide in the hockey communty.

The crash killed 37 players, coaches and staff - including a number of familiar NHL and Olympian names - and inspired a memorial service attended by nearly 100,000 people, including Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The piece focuses not only on the crash and its aftermath but on the rebirth of pro hockey in the city.