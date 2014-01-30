NFL announces new video service, 'NFL Now'

The NFL announced Thursday a new personalized video service called "NFL Now" that someone younger than me should explain to you, but I will try below.

The service, which launches this summer, was announced at a lunch-time news conference attended by numerous high-ranking NFL officials - including commissioner Roger Goodell - and current and former players. So it must have been important.

It will be available free through any Internet-connected device and be loaded with NFL-related news, analysis and video, and can be personalized to reflect fans' interests in particular teams or players.

The service will be supported primarily by advertising but will feature premium content for an additional cost.

The NFL will take advantage of its rights and access to exclusive video - for example, scenes teams shoot inside victorious locker rooms - to make its site unique among the many that cover the league.

Brian Rolapp, the league's executive VP of media, said he was particularly excited about the personalization features.

"We want this app to be smart so it knows what you want," he said.

The league believes the initiative will keep it on the front edge of content evolution, which increasingly is delivered digitally.