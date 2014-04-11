O's Angel aces Jeter call

Remember Monday when John Sterling, Michael Kay and Derek Jeter himself all wrongly anticipated a ball he hit deep to leftfield at Yankee Stadium would land over the wall?

It prompted Newsday copy editor Craig Bustin to ask the sort of question good copy editors ask: Did the Orioles’ announcers get it right?

So I listened to Joe Angel, the O’s radio play-by-play voice and long-ago partner of Sterling. Sure enough, free of the added juice for the Captain’s final home opener, he got it right:

“There’s a drive into deep left. That ball is way back in that corner. That ball is hooking. It’s off the fence. David Lough plays the carom, guns it back into second base and Jeter beats the tag with a head-first slide.

“A double by Derek Jeter, and he missed a home run by just a few feet.’’