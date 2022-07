Tickets to the Flyers-Rangers series are averaging higher asking prices than those of any other first-round NHL playoff matchup, according to the secondary market site aggregator TiqIQ.com.

As of Monday, the average for the series was $292.24 – boosted by a whopping $429.50 for games at the Garden. Game 1 Thursday was averaging $337.66, with a low of $161.

The least expensive average price for any series: $146.01 for Ducks vs. Stars.