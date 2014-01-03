Sly Fox jumps pregame ratings race

Newsday’s Department of Redundancy Department has asked me to take a break from boring readers with stories about NFL ratings achievements, so this week let us turn to . . . NFL pregame shows!

“Fox NFL Sunday’’ again won the increasingly crowded race for eyeballs ready for some football at noon Eastern Time, averaging 3.2 percent of homes and 4.8 million viewers.

Perspective: That’s more than the last season of NBC’s critically acclaimed “30 Rock’’ – and 86 other prime time network shows – averaged during the 2012-13 television season.