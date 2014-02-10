Sochi Olympics off to good ratings start

Do I find it odd that I watched (almost) every minute of Winter Olympics coverage in, say, 1972 and '76, when now that it is my job I have very limited interest (until the hockey tournament starts)?

Well, yes, I do find that odd. But in fairness, no matter what I think - or what mainstream sports talk radio hosts and callers say about how little they care - the Games remain a ratings powerhouse for NBC and its assorted cable and online outposts.

Despite the nine-hour time difference between Sochi and the East Coast of the United States, people are watching.

The first three nights of coverage Minneapolis was the top-rated market; Salt Lake City ranked first for Sunday night.

Nationally the Sunday night coverage averaged 15.7 percent of homes in major markets - 74 percent better than CBS' special on the 50th anniversary of The Beatles' first appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show."

(Don't tell my boss but I watched The Beatles more than The Figure Skaters.)

Through four nights New York ranks 41st out of 56 major markets with a 14.8 average rating, which is pretty darn good in the grand scheme of modern TV ratings.