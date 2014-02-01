Super Bowl Boulevard is popular -- too popular

So I finally did the full Super Bowl Boulevard tour starting at about 8:30 p.m. Friday night, from south to north.

First, be aware that it is crowded. Very crowded. The weather is good, there are many people in New York, this is the only chance for most people to be touched directly by the big event and - unlike what I and most other people assumed - by "closing Broadway" organizers did NOT mean creating a true pedestrian mall.

Turns out the cross streets are open!

Still, it would be wrong to be too hard on the Host Committee or NFL on this. Keep in mind that two years ago in Indianapolis - a week widely considered the gold standard of Super Bowl logsitics, and the place where the "Super Bowl Village" concept was born - there were even bigger problems the Friday night before the big game.

Check out this story about the "human gridlock" downtown that night.

My advice if you are thinking of checking out Broadway sometime Saturday: Do NOT expect to participate in many activities, including the Toboggan Run. There simply are too many people and too many lines. Certainly do not bring small children expecting to entertain them.

But DO check it out simply to experience the scene as two pillars of American overindulgence - the Super Bowl and Times Square - come together in one grand celebration of glitz.

Then, after you are done making the long, slow walk, go out to a nice dinner or see a show or go to a museum or take a walk in the park.

It's New York!