Super Bowl scribes feted, sated

Normally I would not write about a Super Bowl party to which media members are invited and at which they are entertained lavishly.

Most fans would rather read the local tax code than about that.

But in this case I will make an exception, because Tuesday night's Super Bowl XLVIII Host Committee bash at Chelsea Piers is germane to our coverage in that the game is in our backyard for the first time, and keeping the visiting scribes from the hinterlands happy is important to how the week is received and perceived nationally and internationally.

So, here goes: It was lovely, perhaps the best food and beverage offerings I ever have seen at such an event in my 13 years of free shrimp experience.

Plus the views across the Hudson were quite scenic, thank you.

Giants president John Mara and treasurer Jon Tisch - co-chair of the Host Committee - were there, which is unusual for a media party.

The event was part of a so far-so good week for the organizers of SB48, with a level of whining among media members near historic lows. (Non-Indy Division.)

If it makes you feel any better, the traditional Friday night "Commissioner's Party" to which media members had been invited for decades has been stripped down to strictly VIP status.

So I won't be at the Museum of Natural History for that hush-hush event Friday night. And if I finagle my way in I will be sworn to secrecy anyway.