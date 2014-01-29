Super Bowl week a 'business trip' for former players

Fans are accustomed to hearing current and former players pitch products during Super Bowl week in radio interviews, but that hardly is the only paid talking they do when they're in town.

"Every Super Bowl, for a lot of them, is a business trip," said Robert Tuchman, president of Goviva, which among other services in and around Super Bowls helps companies secure paid appearances by athletes.

Tuchman said athletes typicall might do four or five appearances, then leave town before the big game itself.

Already this time around Tuchman has done deals involving Boomer Esiason, Carl Banks and Warren Moon, with Phil Simms and Terrell Davis still to come.

Tuchman said Esiason's speech/appearance Tuesday night was one of the most effective he ever has seen.

Fees vary widely depending on a players' prominence and often how recently he played. Those who have remained in the spotlight through media work tend to be in the most demand - and also tend to be the best at the job.

Tuchman said only occasionally has he run into problems, such as the Super Bowl week golf tournament last decade in which William (The Refrigerator) Perry was contracted to stick around for the entire tournament but instead left early.

"I wasn't going to get in the way of the Fridge," Tuchman said.