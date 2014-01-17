Tim McCarver to work about 30 Cardinals games

Tim McCarver repeatedly insisted last year he was not “retiring,” even as he ended his term as Fox’s lead baseball analyst. Turns out he was serious.

He confirmed Thursday to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he will do about 30 Cardinals games on Fox Sports Midwest, returning to the franchise for which he made his major league debut in 1959.

“It’s fabulous, a complete merry-go-round; it’s wonderful,’’ he said. “Coming back to St. Louis after starting there some 55 years ago is obviously special.’’