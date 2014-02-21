Truth better than fiction for Seahawks

Like most sports flicks, “Draft Day’’ has its share of realism issues. But as the film’s April opening has approached some matters beyond its control cropped up, such as the matter of the No. 1 overall selection.

In the movie, whose story centers on the 2014 NFL Draft, the Seahawks own that dubious distinction. Oops. In the real world, the Seahawks will pick dead last.

But with the cooperation of the league, filmmakers were able to give the draft itself an authentic look, assiduously creating a fake 2014 draft on the same weekend as the real 2013 event.

“We asked all 32 team reps at the tables if they’d wear the same thing they wore the first night during the afternoon of the second day so we could keep our continuity going and every team complied,’’ director Ivan Reitman said.

“It really was a wonderful combination of people who just wanted to get it right.’’