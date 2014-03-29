TV producers focused, ready for instant replay

MLB’s dive into expanded use of replay could well land usually little-known production personnel in the spotlight.

What if a key angle isn’t available, or is queued up too slowly, or works against the home team?

Gregg Picker, SNY’s coordinating producer for Mets games, is aware of the potential pitfalls but said he intends to chronicle games as the network always has.

“We can only control what we can control,” he said. “That sounds generic and clichéd, but it’s true. I can’t weigh in on the inevitable growing pains of what this process will be.”

Picker said that on a personal level, he worries it will lengthen games and remove a human element. Professionally, it will be status quo, even though he knows he and director Bill Webb could well end up in the middle of sports talk radio debate over replays shown – or not shown.

“It’s very hard for anyone not in a live television truck to understand what may or may not be happening,” he said of the many factors that go into what shots are available.

“We’re going to do what we always do, which is our absolute best to provide fans with as much information as we can to educate them and entertain them.”