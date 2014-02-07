(Very) young baseball stars headed to Yaphank - and CBSSN

ESPN long has ruled the kids-playing-baseball-on-cable-TV universe, what with its blanket, hours-eating coverage each August of the Little League World Series.

But there are more 12-and-under players where those came from and the best will appear Aug 1-11 on CBS Sports Network – and in the flesh in Yaphank.

The seventh National Youth Baseball Championships, featuring top travel teams from the around the country, has moved from Memphis to Baseball Heaven in Yaphank, from which 12 games will be telecast on CBSSN and streamed on MLB.com this summer.

Why the national exposure? For one thing, the quality of play is elite-level – for its age. For another, it has friends in high places, notably White Sox vice chairman (and TV sports pioneer) Eddie Einhorn, who created the event.