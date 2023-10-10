WFAN's 'Boomer and Gio Live' show headed for Long Island

WFAN’s morning show will bring its live, on-stage act to Long Island in December.

The station announced on Tuesday that the second edition of “Boomer and Gio Live” will be held at 8 p.m. on Dec. 15 at The Paramount in Huntington.

Boomer Esiason, Gregg Giannotti and the rest of the morning show crew hosted a live event at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City on April 7. That show sold out quickly and featured guests that included Jets general manager Joe Douglas.

WFAN said the ticket presale for the Dec. 15 show will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday for those who use the password they provided on the air: “Achilles.” General ticket sales start at 8 a.m. Friday.

The station’s announcement on Tuesday did not specify ticket prices, but the April 7 event charged $50 for general admission and $150 for VIP access.