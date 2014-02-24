YES sees ratings boost for Jason Collins debut

The YES Network saw a boost in its average Nets rating Sunday night for the debut of Jason Collins, averaging 1.3 percent of homes in the New York area and peaking at 1.8 percent late in the victory over the Lakers.

YES has been averaging around 0.8 ratings for the Nets. Sunday's game was the network's seventh-highest-rated this season to date.

The big media loser in the historic evening was ESPN, which recently flexed out of the Nets-Lakers game in search of a more attractive option and landed Rockets-Suns instead.

At the time it was a perfectly rational decision. But as events transpired, the Worldwide Leader missed out carrying the milestone game to a national audience.

