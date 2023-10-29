Mike DeLiello's record-tying 6 TD passes carry Austin Peay past North Alabama, 49-39

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Mike DeLiello tied a school record by throwing six touchdown passes to lead Austin Peay to its sixth straight win, a 49-39 victory over North Alabama on Saturday.

DeLiello has thrown 15 touchdown passes with three games remaining in the regular season. He threw 21 touchdown passes a year ago.

Lost in the barrage of Austin Peay touchdown passes, Noah Walters kept North Alabama in the game with five touchdown passes of his own, including a 40-yard pass to Kenny Rawls with :48 left in the first half and a 57-yard catch-and-run to Takairee Kennebrew late in the third quarter.

DiLiello opened the scoring with an 87-yard touchdown pass to Trey Goodman on the Governors' third play from scrimmage and added a short pass to Jordan Goco to stake Austin Peay to a 17-6 lead after one quarter. He added a 59-yard strike to Brenen Hawkins early in the second quarter, then found Khatib Lyles from nine-yards out before finding Tre Shackelford from 69-yards out en route to a 39-18 halftime lead. He capped his day with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jevon Jackson midway through the third quarter.

DiLiello was 20 of 25 passing for 353 yards and each of his touchdowns was to a different receiver. Jackson had 30 carries for 160 yards and caught two passes for 17 yards and a touchdown. Goodman caught five passes for 129 yards.

Walters finished 29 of 52 for 351 yards and only Kobe Warden caught multiple scoring passes.

