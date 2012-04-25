Alistair Overeem denied fight license in Nevada

UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem has been denied a license to fight in Nevada after failing a drug test and pulling out of a championship bout next month.



Overeem told mixed martial arts regulators in Nevada that a doctor-prescribed anti-inflammatory caused him to fail the test.



The Nevada Athletic Commission on Tuesday ruled that the Dutch kickboxing champion can’t reapply for a license until late December.



Overeem says he aggravated a rib injury on his left side before a press conference in March for UFC 146. He says his doctor prescribed an

anti-inflammatory that was mixed with testosterone.



He says he didn’t know about the mix but that knows he should know what’s going into his body.



The fighter apologized in a statement released by his managers.

