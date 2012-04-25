SportsMixed Martial Arts

Alistair Overeem denied fight license in Nevada

UFC fighter Alistair Overeem, left, speaks during the address of Paul Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of Qualcomm Inc., at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. (Jan. 10, 2012) Credit: Bloomberg/Daniel Acker

UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem has been denied a license to fight in Nevada after failing a drug test and pulling out of a championship bout next month.

Overeem told mixed martial arts regulators in Nevada that a doctor-prescribed anti-inflammatory caused him to fail the test.

The Nevada Athletic Commission on Tuesday ruled that the Dutch kickboxing champion can’t reapply for a license until late December.

Overeem says he aggravated a rib injury on his left side before a press conference in March for UFC 146. He says his doctor prescribed an
anti-inflammatory that was mixed with testosterone.

He says he didn’t know about the mix but that knows he should know what’s going into his body.

The fighter apologized in a statement released by his managers.
 

