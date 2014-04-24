Aljamain Sterling books next UFC fight

Next up for the “Funkmaster” will be the “Wolverine.”

Aljamain Sterling, a Serra-Longo fighter from Uniondale, will fight Hugo Viana at UFC Fight Night in Atlantic City on July 16, Newsday has confirmed. Combate.com first reported the booking.

Sterling (9-0, 1-0 UFC), a bantamweight, won his UFC debut in February with a unanimous decision over Cody Gibson at UFC 170. Viana (8-2, 3-1) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Junior Hernandez in January.

This weeknight mid-summer card will be held at the Revel. It’s the second time the UFC has promoted a show there, the first being in June 2012 with Clay Guida and Gray Maynard in the main event.

