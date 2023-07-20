Asia's One Championship will stage 4 more MMA events in the U.S. in 2024

LOS ANGELES — One Championship intends to hold more events in the U.S. next year after a successful stateside debut last May.

The Asia-centered mixed martial arts promotion told The Associated Press of its plans Thursday for four stateside shows in 2024, with the dates and locations still being finalized. Amazon Prime Video will continue to broadcast the shows.

The promotion has worked on cracking the lucrative North American market for several years, and it finally held its first full U.S. show in Broomfield, Colorado, two months ago. Longtime UFC champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson won the promotion's 135-pound title in the event, which One said was sold out.

“I was blown away by the support we received from our fans in the U.S.,” said Chatri Sityodtong, One's chairman and CEO. “I'm excited to once again showcase our world champions on American soil. ... I promise you an experience unlike anything you've ever seen.”

One holds competitions in kickboxing, muay thai and grappling along with MMA. The Singapore-based promotion has held nearly all of its 2023 shows in Bangkok.