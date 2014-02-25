Bellator 110 fight card: 'Rampage' returns

Quinton "Rampage" Jackson returns to the Bellator cage Friday night, and he'll do so as a participant in the MMA promotion's light heavyweight tournament.

Here's the fight card for Bellator 110, scheduled for Feb. 28 at Mohegan Sun:

Main card, 9 p.m. ET on Spike

Light heavyweight semifinals

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson vs. Christian M’Pumbu

King Mo Lawal vs. Mikhail Zayats

Featherweight quarterfinals

Diego Nunes vs. Matt Bessette

Goiti Yamauchi vs. Will Martinez

Mike Richman vs. Desmond Green

Prelims, 6:30 p.m. ET, Spike.com

Featherweight quarterfinals

Daniel Weichel vs. Scott Cleve

Other bouts

Egidijus Valavicius vs. Atanas Djambazov

Andrew Fisher vs. Saul Almeida

Ryan Quinn vs. Andrew Calandrelli

Josh Diekman vs. Manny Lara

Marvin Maldonado vs. Rico DiSciullo

Pat Schultz vs. Dave Roberts