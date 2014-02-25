Bellator 110 fight card: 'Rampage' returns
Quinton "Rampage" Jackson returns to the Bellator cage Friday night, and he'll do so as a participant in the MMA promotion's light heavyweight tournament.
Here's the fight card for Bellator 110, scheduled for Feb. 28 at Mohegan Sun:
Main card, 9 p.m. ET on Spike
Light heavyweight semifinals
Quinton “Rampage” Jackson vs. Christian M’Pumbu
King Mo Lawal vs. Mikhail Zayats
Featherweight quarterfinals
Diego Nunes vs. Matt Bessette
Goiti Yamauchi vs. Will Martinez
Mike Richman vs. Desmond Green
Prelims, 6:30 p.m. ET, Spike.com
Featherweight quarterfinals
Daniel Weichel vs. Scott Cleve
Other bouts
Egidijus Valavicius vs. Atanas Djambazov
Andrew Fisher vs. Saul Almeida
Ryan Quinn vs. Andrew Calandrelli
Josh Diekman vs. Manny Lara
Marvin Maldonado vs. Rico DiSciullo
Pat Schultz vs. Dave Roberts