Big ratings for UFC 168 prelims

Michael Johnson, left, punches Gleison Tibau during their UFC 168...

Michael Johnson, left, punches Gleison Tibau during their UFC 168 mixed martial arts lightweight fight. (Dec. 28, 2013) Credit: AP

By Mark LaMonica

Billed as the biggest fight in UFC history (as many pay-per-view events often are), UFC 168 brought in a gate of $6.2 million, the promotion's third biggest ever.

But, have a look at the ratings for the UFC 168 prelims which aired on Fox Sports 1 -- an average of 1,554,000 viewers for the two-hour block of 8-10 p.m ET on Saturday, Dec. 28.

That's the fifth biggest draw on Fox Sports 1 launched the network last summer. It's the second biggest rating for a UFC event on FS1, trailing UFC Fight Night: Sonnen vs. Shogun which aired on launch night Aug. 17, 2013.

Even the UFC 168 post-fight show on FS1 drew larger numbers than ever before -- 313,000, good for a 26-percent boost from the UFC 167 post-fight show.

