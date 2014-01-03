Big ratings for UFC 168 prelims

Billed as the biggest fight in UFC history (as many pay-per-view events often are), UFC 168 brought in a gate of $6.2 million, the promotion's third biggest ever.

But, have a look at the ratings for the UFC 168 prelims which aired on Fox Sports 1 -- an average of 1,554,000 viewers for the two-hour block of 8-10 p.m ET on Saturday, Dec. 28.

That's the fifth biggest draw on Fox Sports 1 launched the network last summer. It's the second biggest rating for a UFC event on FS1, trailing UFC Fight Night: Sonnen vs. Shogun which aired on launch night Aug. 17, 2013.

Even the UFC 168 post-fight show on FS1 drew larger numbers than ever before -- 313,000, good for a 26-percent boost from the UFC 167 post-fight show.