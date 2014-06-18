Charity MMA/BJJ event with Ray Longo, Matt Serra and Renzo Gracie

Live to Fight, a charity organization that helps raise funds for people in the need in the MMA community, hosts its next event on Sunday, June 22 at Serra BJJ in Huntington.

This time, it's Ray Longo teaching MMA for two hours, followed by Matt Serra and Renzo Gracie for three hours in Gis teaching Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Why?

To help Islip's Brian Baney, who has stage 4 brain cancer. His son, Trevor, was an amateur MMA fighter with a 2-2 record form 2009-10.

Tickets in advance to Longo's 10 a.m. MMA seminar are $55 ($60 at the door). Three hours with Serra and Gracie, beginning at 1 p.m., will run you $75 in advance ($80 at the door).

See livetofight.org for more details.