Eddie Gordon on Season 19 of 'The Ultimate Fighter'

Freeport's Eddie Gordon, who trains with Ray Longo and Matt Serra, is among the 32 contestants on Season 19 of "The Ultimate Fighter."

The UFC announced the fighters on Tuesday. Frankie Edgar and B.J. Penn will be the coaches and will fight one another at the live finale on July 6. The show has already completed filming.

The season will premiere Wednesday, April 16 at 10 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 with 16 fights to see which fighters make it "into the house," as the expression goes, for the remainder of the season.

Gordon (6-1) has competed at both light heavyweight and middleweight, the two weight classes to be featured on TUF 19. It was not clear in the news release from the UFC as to which division Gordon competes in on the show.

Also among the first 32 fighters for TUF 19 is former Bellator welterweight champion Lyman Good of New York City. Roger Zapata, also from New York, is among the competitors.

The full list of 32:

Corey Anderson (3-0), 24, Lincoln, Ill.

Cathal Pendred (13-2), 26, Dublin, Ireland

Kelly Anundson (6-1), 29, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

John Poppie (3-1), 24, Ettrick, Wis.

Anton Berzin (3-1), 24, Philadelphia, Pa.

Doug Sparks (7-2), 31, Bloomington, Ind.

Josh Clark (7-2), 29, Richmond, Ky.

Daniel Spohn (8-3), 29, Columbus, Ohio

Chris Fields (8-4), 30, Dublin, Ireland

Joshua Stansbury (4-2), 29, East Liverpool, Ohio

Matthew Gabel (8-3), 28, Le Mars, Iowa

Ian Stephens (4-0), 25, Ringgold, Ga.

Lyman Good (15-3), 28, New York, N.Y.

Adam Stroup (5-1), 27, Denver, Colo.

Eddie Gordon (6-1), 29, Uniondale, N.Y.

Nordine Taleb (8-2), 32, Montreal, Canada

Jacob Heun (6-3), 26, Coconut Creek, Fla.

Hector Urbina (16-8), 26, Coconut Creek, Fla.

Mike King (5-0), 30, Naples, Fla.

Matt Van Buren (6-2), 27, Chula Vista, Calif.

Tyler King (7-1), 33, North Attleboro, Mass.

Bojan Velickovic (8-2), 33, Delray Beach, Fla.

Dhiego Lima (8-1), 33, Sugar Hill, Ga.

Daniel Vizcaya (7-2), 28, Aurora, Ill.

Adrian Miles (14-5), 30, Biloxi, Miss.

Patrick Walsh (4-1), 25, Stoughton, Mass.

Tyler Minton (5-1), 26, Johnson City, Tenn.

Tim Williams (8-1), 27, Millville, N.J.

Todd Monaghan (8-2), 31, Clinton, Iowa

Roger Zapata (5-1), 27, New York, N.Y.

Cody Mumma (5-1), 30, Henderson, Colo.

