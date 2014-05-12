Georges St-Pierre to star in 'Kickboxer' remake

Georges St-Pierre, the pseudo-retired former UFC welterweight champion, has something to look forward to now as he rehabs from a torn anterior cruciate ligament: starring in his next movie.

After a role in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," St-Pierre is now set to star in a remake of the Jean Claude Van Damme 1989 classic "Kickboxer."

No, GSP won't be taking over JCVD's lead role. That instead goes to newcomer Alain Moussi.

Also part of the cast is WWE's Dave Bautista. The film is being shopped at Cannes by The Exchange.

