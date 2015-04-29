UFC 187 fight card: Jon Jones out, Daniel Cormier in
Jon Jones has been stripped as UFC light heavyweight champion, suspended indefinitely and removed from the main event at UFC 187. The vacant title will go to the winner of Anthony Johnson vs. Daniel Cormier.
The new bout remains as the main event for what still is a very strong fight card for UFC 187.
Main card on pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET
Light heavyweight title: Anthony Johnson vs. Daniel Cormier
Middleweight title: Champion Chris Weidman vs. Vitor Belfort
Lightweight: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Donald Cerrone
Heavyweight: Travis Browne vs. Andrei Arlovski
Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez vs. John Moraga
Prelims on Fox Sports 1, 8 p.m.
Flyweight: John Dodson vs. Zach Makovsky
Welterweight: Dong Hyun Kim vs. Josh Burkman
Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Rafael Natal
Women's strawweight: Rose Namajunas vs. Nina Ansaroff
Early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m.
Welterweight: Mike Pyle vs. Sean Spencer
Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs. Leo Kuntz
Flyweight: Justin Scoggins vs. Josh Sampo