UFC 187 fight card: Jon Jones out, Daniel Cormier in

Jon Jones has been stripped as UFC light heavyweight champion, suspended indefinitely and removed from the main event at UFC 187. The vacant title will go to the winner of Anthony Johnson vs. Daniel Cormier.

The new bout remains as the main event for what still is a very strong fight card for UFC 187.

Main card on pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET

Light heavyweight title: Anthony Johnson vs. Daniel Cormier

Middleweight title: Champion Chris Weidman vs. Vitor Belfort

Lightweight: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Donald Cerrone

Heavyweight: Travis Browne vs. Andrei Arlovski

Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez vs. John Moraga

Prelims on Fox Sports 1, 8 p.m.

Flyweight: John Dodson vs. Zach Makovsky

Welterweight: Dong Hyun Kim vs. Josh Burkman

Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Rafael Natal

Women's strawweight: Rose Namajunas vs. Nina Ansaroff

Early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m.

Welterweight: Mike Pyle vs. Sean Spencer

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs. Leo Kuntz

Flyweight: Justin Scoggins vs. Josh Sampo