Long Island's James Jenkins on new season of UFC's 'The Ultimate Fighter'

James Jenkins, an MMA fighter from Rocky Point, will be on the next season of "The Ultimate Fighter."

UFC revealed the cast for the new season on Monday.

Jenkins (8-1) is a former Ring of Combat featherweight champion. He had signed with Titan FC last year but never fought for the promotion.

A Serra-Longo fighter, Jenkins is part of Team USA, coached by Urijah Faber. This season of "TUF" features a team of Americans against a team from Europe, coached by interim featherweight champion Conor McGregor from Ireland.

The series, which already has been filmed, debuts Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

Jenkins is the eighth fighter from Long Island to appear on "The Ultimate Fighter." Matt Serra of East Meadow won Season 4 and Eddie Gordon of Freeport won Season 19.

The entire rosters are below:

USA

Andreas Quintana, 8-1, 24, Albuquerque, N.M.

Austin Springer, 8-0, 27, Portland, Ore.

Billy Quarantillo, 6-1, 26, Tampa, Fla.

Brandon Ricetti, 7-1, 28, Chico, Calif.

Brennan Sevin, 7-1, 29, Chauvin, La.

Chris Gruetzemacher, 12-1, 29, Peoria, Ariz.

Jason Soares, 8-0, 25, Miami, Fla.

Johnny Nunez, 5-1, 29, Las Vegas, Nev.

James Jenkins, 8-1, 29, Long Island, N.Y.

Jason Gonzalez, 9-2, 25, Colton, Calif.

Julian Erosa, 14-2, 25, Yakima, Wash.

Mike Flach, 7-1, 27, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Ryan Hall, 4-1, 30, Falls Church, Va.

Thanh Le, 4-1, 29, New Orleans, La.

Tim Welch, 12-5, 25, Glendale, Ariz.

Tom Gallicchio, 19-8, 28, Perth Amboy, N.J.

EUROPE

Artem Lobov, 11-10-1-1, 28, Dublin, Ireland

Abner Lloveras, 19-7-1, 32, Barcelona, Spain

David Teymur, 3-1, 25, Stockholm, Sweden

Djamil Chan, 19-2, 24, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Frantz Frank Slioa, 4-0, 24, Stockholm, Sweden

Marcin Wrzosek, 10-2, 27, Bydgoszcz, Poland

Martin Delaney, 10-1, 36, Bathgate, Scotland

Martin Svensson, 14-5, 30, Malmo, Sweden

Mohamed Grabinski, 10-1, 23, Dusseldorf, Germany

Mehdi Baghdad, 11-3, 29, Toulon, France

Paulo Boer, 10-1-1, 29, Holland

Sascha Sharma, 8-2, 27, Stuttgart, Germany

Saul Rogers, 10-1, 25, Bolton, England

Sean Carter, 10-1, 30, Essex, England

Thibault Gouti, 10-0, 28, Avignon, France

Vladimir Sikic, 10-0, 25, Frankfurt, German