New Zealand, new opponent for Gian Villante

An injury caused Anthony Perosh to pull out of his June 28 fight in New Zealand, leaving the UFC's Gian Villante opponent-less for a bit.

In steps Sean O'Connell to replace Perosh on the UFC Fight Night card, the UFC announced Tuesday.

O'Connell (15-5) debuted in the UFC in March and was knocked out in the first round by Ryan Jimmo.

Villante (11-5, 1-2 UFC), from Levittown, is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Fabio Maldonado in Brazil.

James Te Huna and Nate Marquart headline the card, which will air on UFC Fight Pass in the U.S.