Six title fights set for Ring of Combat 48

Ring of Combat has a history of sending its fighters to the UFC and other top mixed martial arts promotions -- a list that runs more than 80 names deep and includes Matt Serra, Frankie Edgar, Chris Weidman, Josh Koscheck, Uriah Hall and Edson Barboza, to name a few.

On May 16 at The Tropicana in Atlantic City, Ring of Combat returns for its 48th fight card. Six titles will be in the line, including three defenses by Long Islanders -- Chris Wade (Islip, Long Island MMA), Andre Harrison (Freeport, Bellmore Kickboxing Academy) and James Jenkins (Rocky Point, Serra-Longo).

Here's the latest fight card for Ring of Combat 48:

Heavyweight championship: Brendan Barrett (c) vs. Justin Woods

Lightweight championship: Chris Wade (c) vs. Frankie Edgar

Flyweight championship: Matt Rizzo vs. Jimmy Grant

Bantamweight championship: Julio Arce (c) vs. Justin Dalton

National featherweight championship: Andre Harrison (c) vs. Neil Johnson

Regional featherweight championship: James Jenkins (c) vs. Mike Pope

Other bouts:

Mike Andrillo vs. Michael Elshamy

Felipe Carlos vs. Aaron Freedman

Stephan Regman vs. Andre Shuler

Steve Tyrrell vs. Randall Brown

Gregor Gillespie (Bellmore Kickboxing Academy) vs. Brandon Priest

Max Bohana vs. Angel Corchado

Leodegario Muniz vs. Merab Dvalishvili (Serra-Longo)

Blake King vs. Jose Villanueva