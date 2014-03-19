Six title fights set for Ring of Combat 48
Ring of Combat has a history of sending its fighters to the UFC and other top mixed martial arts promotions -- a list that runs more than 80 names deep and includes Matt Serra, Frankie Edgar, Chris Weidman, Josh Koscheck, Uriah Hall and Edson Barboza, to name a few.
On May 16 at The Tropicana in Atlantic City, Ring of Combat returns for its 48th fight card. Six titles will be in the line, including three defenses by Long Islanders -- Chris Wade (Islip, Long Island MMA), Andre Harrison (Freeport, Bellmore Kickboxing Academy) and James Jenkins (Rocky Point, Serra-Longo).
Here's the latest fight card for Ring of Combat 48:
Heavyweight championship: Brendan Barrett (c) vs. Justin Woods
Lightweight championship: Chris Wade (c) vs. Frankie Edgar
Flyweight championship: Matt Rizzo vs. Jimmy Grant
Bantamweight championship: Julio Arce (c) vs. Justin Dalton
National featherweight championship: Andre Harrison (c) vs. Neil Johnson
Regional featherweight championship: James Jenkins (c) vs. Mike Pope
Other bouts:
Mike Andrillo vs. Michael Elshamy
Felipe Carlos vs. Aaron Freedman
Stephan Regman vs. Andre Shuler
Steve Tyrrell vs. Randall Brown
Gregor Gillespie (Bellmore Kickboxing Academy) vs. Brandon Priest
Max Bohana vs. Angel Corchado
Leodegario Muniz vs. Merab Dvalishvili (Serra-Longo)
Blake King vs. Jose Villanueva