St-Pierre cautious of Shields at UFC 129

Georges St-Pierre's incredible UFC success over the past few years has put him in an awkward position.

When the French-Canadian welterweight champion dominates his opponents, nobody is surprised or even terribly impressed. Every contender is automatically assumed to be an underdog against St-Pierre -- even a multi-promotion champion who hasn't lost in more than six years.

St-Pierre (21-2) doesn't understand why so many mixed martial arts fans and experts assume he'll overwhelm Jake Shields in the main event at UFC 129 in Toronto this weekend.

"This is foolish. This is like a trap for me," St-Pierre said. "I'm not going to fall into that trap. The odds are ... ridiculous. I can't believe people out in the world sometimes. They don't even know the sport, you know what I mean? They have no idea who they're dealing with."

A baseball stadium full of his fellow Canadians is eagerly anticipating an impressive victory by the veteran champion known as GSP. After all, he hasn't lost in eight fights over the past four years, dominating nearly every minute of every round.

Yet Shields (26-4-1), a tenacious grappler from San Francisco, is on a 15-fight winning streak of his own, and St-Pierre said Shields could beat any of the previous contenders for his belt. Shields isn't a flashy fighter, which might be why some fans take him lightly, but his grind-it-out ground attack concerns St-Pierre much more than the slugging approach that never works against St-Pierre's athleticism.

"They don't respect the submission ability as much as a knockout punch," St-Pierre said. "He's the first guy I'm going to fight in a while that's really worth the challenge."

Shields has anticipated this trip north of the border for several years. He changed weight classes and moved through several promotions during his winning streak, but punched his ticket to the UFC after upsetting Dan Henderson to win the Strikeforce middleweight title last April.

Shields was immediately identified by UFC President Dana White as the biggest remaining challenge at welterweight for St-Pierre, who hasn't sounded eager to change weight classes for a unification fight with middleweight champion Anderson Silva, his biggest rival as the UFC's pound-for-pound king.

Shields realizes he's being taken lightly by some observers, yet he's used to it: Just about nobody, including CBS and Showtime, expected him to beat Henderson before hightailing it to the UFC. He's traveling to Ontario with about 20 Northern California friends and teammates backing him in the Canadian crowd.

"I've had a lot of big fights, but nothing like this," Shields said. "I've never had 50,000 people booing me, so I'll find out. It's one of those things, yes, it could possibly motivate me to fight harder. It could (mess) GSP up, you know. Maybe the crowd going crazy might make him nervous. You don't really know what the factors are going to be."

Shields' UFC debut last October was an unimpressive split-decision win over Martin Kampmann in Anaheim, Calif. Shields blamed his narrow win on the difficulties of cutting down to 170 pounds after fighting at 12-15 pounds heavier for the previous two years, and he has trained at peak shape for the past two months.

"I made a huge mistake, which is 100 percent my fault," Shields said. "I learn from my mistakes, so I'm certainly not going to do that again."

Shields is an exceptional grappler and jiujitsu specialist who wins with relentless pressure on the ground. St-Pierre is among the sport's most well-rounded fighters, yet he's also at his best on the canvas.

Given the fighters' obvious strengths, there's a good possibility the biggest crowd in UFC history won't end its evening with a stoppage, but rather a lengthy jiujitsu exhibition. Four of St-Pierre's last five fights went to a decision, as did Shields' last three fights in Strikeforce and the UFC.

"A guy who's got good submission holds is just as dangerous as a knockout punch," St-Pierre said. "You can be winning the whole fight ... and at the last minute you commit a mistake, and bang, you have to tap, otherwise your limb will break or you're going to choke out unconscious. It's just as bad as a knockout punch.

"Jake Shields has a weapon that's even more dangerous than a knockout punch," he added. "He always finds a way to bring the fight and his game where he is the strongest, even though the odds are all against him. That's why this fight is the most dangerous fight for me."