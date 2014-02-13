Stop complaining about MMA judging and do something about it

Most of those who complain about the judging in mixed martial arts don't necessarily understand the nuances of it. Even fighters and trainers may not get appreciate the subtleties that go into determining who won a fight and who didn't.

(Insert disclaimer here: This is not to absolve all judges from making some horrible decisions, since there are quite a few examples of that out there.)

As you watch the fights of UFC 170 in Las Vegas on Feb. 22, you might come across a bad decision or two (or three or four or five). But if you really want to understand how they come about -- and more importantly, how judging can get better -- that lesson begins several hours earlier and a few thousand miles to the East.

Rob Hinds brings his MMA judging course back to the New York area that Saturday. One of a handful of people certified by the Association of Boxing Commissions to teach this course, Hinds will explain the criteria used for judging and point out things you never even thought to think of about MMA judges.

You'll watch fights, judge them, see techniques and more. And at the end of it, if you pass the two tests, you'll be certified to start judging bouts. (You want start in the UFC, of course, but you could be a guy in a suit sitting in a chair right in front of a cage helping to determine who won the round.)

Here are the details:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2014

Time: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: New York Combat Sambo, Manhattan

Address: 225 W. 36th Street, 3rd floor

Contact: samboinfo@yahoo.com