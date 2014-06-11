The busy summer of Keith Trimble

It's not uncommon for boxing and MMA trainers to have multiple fighters on the same card for a night, or to have a number of fights lined up in a short time span.

Still, it's rather time consuming just to list it all out, let alone train each fighter, find sparring partners for each fighter, organize schedules for each fighter, travel with each fighter and corner each fighter.

Have a look at the fight schedule over the next several weeks for trainer Keith Trimble of Bellmore Kickboxing Academy.

June 14: Chris Algieri, an undefeated boxer from Huntington, challenges Ruslan Provodnikov for his WBO junior welterweight title at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

June 28: Gian Villante, a UFC light heavyweight, fights Sean O'Connell at UFC Fight Night in . . . New Zealand.

July 16: Alpetkin Ozkilic, a UFC flyweight, fights John Lineker at UFC Fight Night in Atlantic City.

July 26: Dennis Bermudez, on a six-fight win streak in the UFC featherweight division, fights Clay Guida on the main card at UFC on Fox in San Jose, Calif.

(Ryan LaFlare, another of Trimble's fighters, was scheduled to fight July 19 as well but pulled out of the fight with a knee injury.)

