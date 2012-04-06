UFC 146 title fight will happen with or without Alistair Overeem

LAS VEGAS -- UFC President Dana White says a heavyweight championship fight will take place as scheduled on May 26 with or without Alistair Overeem.

White said Thursday that Junior dos Santos will defend his title in the UFC 146 main event but that it's up to the Nevada Athletic Commission to determine whether Overeem will be the challenger.

Commission executive Keith Kizer says the Dutch kickboxing champion can seek analysis of a second sample from his March 27 urine test.

Kizer said Wednesday that Overeem's first sample tested unacceptably high for testosterone and Overeem will need commission approval to fight Dos Santos as scheduled.

His representatives haven't responded to messages left through his Las Vegas lawyer, David Chesnoff.

Overeem knocked out Brock Lesnar in the first round of UFC 141 on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas.