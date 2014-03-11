UFC 171 to give welterweight rankings a big makeover

There's another one of those UFC fight cards this weekend -- UFC 171 in Dallas on Saturday, to be exact. Whether or not the card is "stacked" and the fights are "sick" is up to each person to determine for themselves.

What remains undisputed about UFC 171, though, is this: the welterweight division will look completely different Sunday morning and again Monday afternoon when the new UFC rankings are released.

Here's a look at the UFC welterweight rankings from March 10:

Now here's a look at that same list, with the names of fighters on this Saturday's card in bold (Newsday's app users can just look for the asterisk):

1. Johny Hendricks*

2. Carlos Condit*

3. Robbie Lawler*

4. Rory MacDonald

5. Jake Ellenberger

6. Jake Shields*

7. Demian Maia

8. Matt Brown

9. Tarec Saffiedine

10. Dong Hyun Kim

11. Tyron Woodley*

12. Hector Lombard*

13. Mike Pyle

14. Rick Story*

15. Josh Koscheck

Hendricks and Lawler fight each other for the UFC welterweight title vacated by Georges St-Pierre's hiatus/retirement/break from the sport late last year. Condit and Woodley fight in the co-main event for what some say will determine the opponent in the next title fight.

Shields and Lombard will fight in a test of two guys who left their previous promotion as the alpha dog in their division and struggled in their early UFC bouts.

Rick Story headlines the prelims on Fox Sports 1 against "The Ultimate Fighter" Season 17 winner Kelvin Gastelum.

Seven of the 15 ranked welterweights (46.7 percent) will create quite a stir for future bouts. Whether or not the fights live up the hype -- and, of course, the standards of critics on Twitter -- is immaterial to the point trying to be conveyed here. Win or lose, finish or decision, good fight or bad fight, the welterweight division is set for a bit of an upheaval.