UFC 176 canceled after Jose Aldo suffers injury

UFC 176 has been canceled after featherweight champion Jose Aldo suffered an injury, the UFC announced Tuesday.

Aldo was set to take on No. 1 ranked featherweight Chad Mendes in the main event on Aug. 2 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The other scheduled fights will be moved to upcoming cards.

UFC 177 remains scheduled for Aug. 30 in Sacramento, Calif. and will not change its title. Renan Barao and T.J. Dillashaw will fight in the main event.

The UFC said that all ticket refunds for UFC 176 will be offered at the original point of purchase.