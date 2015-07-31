SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 190 TV schedule for Ronda Rousey vs. Bethe Correia

Ronda Rousey needed just 16 seconds to beat Alexis Davis...

Ronda Rousey needed just 16 seconds to beat Alexis Davis by technical knockout and defend her women's bantamweight title at UFC 175 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on July 5, 2014. Credit: Mario Gonzalez

By NEWSDAY.COMsports@newsday.com

Ronda Rousey defends her women's bantamweight title against Bethe Correia at UFC 190 in Brazil on Saturday. Here's a look at the TV schedule for UFC 190 (all times Eastern) and related programming:

FRIDAY

4:30 p.m.: UFC 190 weigh-in show on Fox Sports 1

6 p.m.: Ronda Rousey special recapping her five previous UFC fights on Fox Sports 1

8 p.m.: "UFC Unleashed" featuring five of the best fights from the women's bantamweight division, including Rousey, Bethe Correia and Miesha Tate, on Fox Sports 1

SATURDAY

7 p.m.: UFC 190 pre-fight show on Fox Sports 1

8 p.m.: UFC 190 prelims on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Deportes

10 p.m.: UFC 190 main card on pay-per-view

1:30 a.m.: UFC 190 post-fight show

