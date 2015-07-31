UFC 190 TV schedule for Ronda Rousey vs. Bethe Correia

Ronda Rousey defends her women's bantamweight title against Bethe Correia at UFC 190 in Brazil on Saturday. Here's a look at the TV schedule for UFC 190 (all times Eastern) and related programming:

FRIDAY

4:30 p.m.: UFC 190 weigh-in show on Fox Sports 1

6 p.m.: Ronda Rousey special recapping her five previous UFC fights on Fox Sports 1

8 p.m.: "UFC Unleashed" featuring five of the best fights from the women's bantamweight division, including Rousey, Bethe Correia and Miesha Tate, on Fox Sports 1

SATURDAY

7 p.m.: UFC 190 pre-fight show on Fox Sports 1

8 p.m.: UFC 190 prelims on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Deportes

10 p.m.: UFC 190 main card on pay-per-view

1:30 a.m.: UFC 190 post-fight show