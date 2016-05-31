UFC 199 is scheduled for June 4 at the Forum in Los Angeles and features two title fights.

Here’s the latest UFC 199 fight card featuring champions Luke Rockhold and Dominick Cruz.

UFC 199 main card, 10 p.m. ET on PPV

Champion Luke Rockhold vs. Michael Bisping for the middleweight title

Champion Dominick Cruz vs. Urijah Faber for the bantamweight title

Max Holloway vs. Ricardo Lamas

Dan Henderson vs. Hector Lombard

Dustin Poirier vs. Bobby Green

UFC 199 prelims, 8 p.m. on Fox Sports 1

Brian Ortega vs. Clay Guida

Beneil Dariush vs. James Vick

Jessica Penne vs. Jessica Andrade

Cole Miller vs. Alex Caceres

UFC 199 prelims, 6:15 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass

Sean Strickland vs. Tom Breese

Jonathan Wilson vs. Luiz Henrique da Silva

Kevin Casey vs. Elvis Mutapcic

Polo Reyes vs. Dong Hyun Kim