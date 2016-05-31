UFC 199 fight card
UFC 199 is scheduled for June 4 at the Forum in Los Angeles and features two title fights.
Here’s the latest UFC 199 fight card featuring champions Luke Rockhold and Dominick Cruz.
UFC 199 main card, 10 p.m. ET on PPV
Champion Luke Rockhold vs. Michael Bisping for the middleweight title
Champion Dominick Cruz vs. Urijah Faber for the bantamweight title
Max Holloway vs. Ricardo Lamas
Dan Henderson vs. Hector Lombard
Dustin Poirier vs. Bobby Green
UFC 199 prelims, 8 p.m. on Fox Sports 1
Brian Ortega vs. Clay Guida
Beneil Dariush vs. James Vick
Jessica Penne vs. Jessica Andrade
Cole Miller vs. Alex Caceres
UFC 199 prelims, 6:15 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass
Sean Strickland vs. Tom Breese
Jonathan Wilson vs. Luiz Henrique da Silva
Kevin Casey vs. Elvis Mutapcic
Polo Reyes vs. Dong Hyun Kim