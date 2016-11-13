UFC 205: Rafael Natal vs. Tim Boetsch

Tim Boetsch kept moving forward. He walked down Rafael Natal, stalking him, waiting for the right opening to create an ending.

Soon, that opening arrived.

Boetsch connected with a big right hand to wobbled Natal’s legs and sent him crumbling to the ground. Boetsch moved in and connected with another four straight right hands before the referee could move in and stop the fight at the 3:22 seconds of the first round of their middleweight bout at UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden.

“That was a lot of fun. I took my time, I looked for the perfect shot and I found it," Boetsch said. "Once I got him to the cage, I was able to slow him down a bit and he wasn’t able to find his range anymore so I knew I had to capitalize. Very happy with my performance tonight!”

Boetsch opened the fight by connecting with his first punch of the night and opened a cut on Natal’s left eye.

It was the second straight win for Boetsch (20-10) and second straight loss for Natal (21-8-1), one of two New Yorkers on the UFC’s first show in New York City.

“I’m disappointed but I can take nothing away from Tim," Natal said. "I have lived in New York for eight years and it has been my dream to fight in Madison Square Garden. I will be back.”