UFC 209 fight card: Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson
UFC 209 is scheduled for Saturday, March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
It includes two title fights and the middleweight debut of a former light heavyweight champion.
Here’s the latest UFC 209 fight card:
UFC 209 main card, 10 p.m. on PPV
Champion Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson (welterweight title)
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson (interim lightweight title)
Rashad Evans vs. Daniel Kelly
Lando Vannata vs. David Teymur
Alistair Overeem vs. Mark Hunt
UFC 209 prelims, 8 p.m. on FS1
Mark Godbeer vs. Daniel Spitz
Marcin Tybura vs. Luis Henrique
Darren Elkins vs. Mirsad Bektic
Luke Sanders vs. Iuri Alcantara
UFC 209 early prelims, 6:30 p.m. on Fight Pass
Tyson Pedro vs. Paul Craig
Amanda Cooper vs. Cynthia Calvillo
Albert Morales vs. Andre Soukhamthath