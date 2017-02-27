UFC 209 fight card: Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson

UFC 209 is scheduled for Saturday, March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It includes two title fights and the middleweight debut of a former light heavyweight champion.

Here’s the latest UFC 209 fight card:

UFC 209 main card, 10 p.m. on PPV

Champion Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson (welterweight title)

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson (interim lightweight title)

Rashad Evans vs. Daniel Kelly

Lando Vannata vs. David Teymur

Alistair Overeem vs. Mark Hunt

UFC 209 prelims, 8 p.m. on FS1

Mark Godbeer vs. Daniel Spitz

Marcin Tybura vs. Luis Henrique

Darren Elkins vs. Mirsad Bektic

Luke Sanders vs. Iuri Alcantara

UFC 209 early prelims, 6:30 p.m. on Fight Pass

Tyson Pedro vs. Paul Craig

Amanda Cooper vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Albert Morales vs. Andre Soukhamthath