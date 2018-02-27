Taisumov vs. Dunham set for UFC 223

Mairbek Taisumov has yet to compete in a UFC fight in America. Seven fights, all in other countries, continents and hemispheres.

That will change on April 7 at UFC 223 in Brooklyn when Taisumov faces Evan Dunham in a lightweight bout.

The booking had been reported last month by several outlets, but had yet to be added officially to the card at Barclays Center until Tuesday.

Dunham (18-6-1) is coming off a draw against Beneil Dariush last October. Before that, Dunham had won four in a row, including decisions over Joe Lauzon and Ross Pearson. Dunham is ranked No. 14 in the UFC lightweight division and will be the first ranked opponent for Taisumov.

Taisumov (26-5), from Russia, has won five straight, most recently in September 2017. All five of those wins have been by knockout in either the first or second round. He has three straight performance of the night bonuses. Taisumov told MMAFighting.com last month that visa issues has held up his career.

A UFC official said Tuesday there are no indications of any issues regarding Taisumov’s visa for this fight.

UFC 223 fight card

Lightweight title: Champion Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Women’s strawweight title: Champion Rose Namajunas vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Other bouts

Al Iaquinta vs. Paul Felder

Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis

Joe Lauzon vs. Chris Gruetzemacher

Ray Borg vs. Brandon Moreno

Renato Moicano vs. Calvin Kattar

Alex Caceres vs. Artem Lobov

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Bec Rawlings

Evan Dunham vs. Mairbek Taisumov