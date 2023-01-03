UFC 283 fight card
Event: UFC 283
Date: Jan. 21, 2023
Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Venue: Jeunesse Arena
Where to watch: ESPN+ PPV ($79.99), ABC, ESPN+
UFC 283 main card, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV
Vacant light heavyweight title: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill
Flyweight title: Champion Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno
Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny
Women's flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade
Light heavyweight: Mauricio "Shogun" Rua vs. Ihor Potieria
UFC 283 prelims, 8 p.m. on ABC
Light heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker
Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Lightweight: Thiago Moises vs. Guram Kutateladze
Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez
UFC 283 early prelims, 6 p.m. on ESPN+
Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida
Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney
Welterweight: Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby
Bantamweight: Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann
Women's featherweight: Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn
Bantamweight: Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos