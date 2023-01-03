SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 283 fight card

Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil (right) kicks Brandon Moreno of Mexico...

Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil (right) kicks Brandon Moreno of Mexico in their flyweight title fight at UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim. Credit: Getty Images/Katelyn Mulcahy

Event: UFC 283

Date: Jan. 21, 2023

Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Venue: Jeunesse Arena

Where to watch: ESPN+ PPV ($79.99), ABC, ESPN+

UFC 283 main card, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Vacant light heavyweight title: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

Flyweight title: Champion Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

Women's flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade

Light heavyweight: Mauricio "Shogun" Rua vs. Ihor Potieria

UFC 283 prelims, 8 p.m. on ABC

Light heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Lightweight: Thiago Moises vs. Guram Kutateladze

Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez

UFC 283 early prelims, 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney

Welterweight: Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby

Bantamweight: Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann

Women's featherweight: Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn

Bantamweight: Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos

