UFC 291 fight card: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje
Event: UFC 291
Date: July 29, 2023
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Venue: Delta Center
Where to watch: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass
UFC 291 fight card
Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje
Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira
Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Tony Ferguson
Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov vs. Paulo Costa
Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Michael Chiesa
Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira
Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima
Welterweight: Trevin Giles vs. Gabriel Bonfim
Middleweight: Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro
Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Miguel Baeza
Flyweight: CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador
Welterweight: Matthew Semelsberger vs. Yohan Lainesse
Women's flyweight: Joanne Wood vs. Priscila Cachoeira