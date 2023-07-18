SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC 291 fight card: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Event: UFC 291

Date: July 29, 2023

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Venue: Delta Center

Where to watch: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass

UFC 291 fight card

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Tony Ferguson

Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov vs. Paulo Costa

Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Michael Chiesa

Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima

Welterweight:  Trevin Giles vs. Gabriel Bonfim

Middleweight: Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Miguel Baeza

Flyweight: CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador

Welterweight: Matthew Semelsberger vs. Yohan Lainesse

Women's flyweight: Joanne Wood vs. Priscila Cachoeira

