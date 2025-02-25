Hand injury forces Hooker out of lightweight fight against Gaethje in UFC 313

A hand injury forced Dan Hooker to withdraw Tuesday from his lightweight fight against Justin Gaethje in the March 8 co-main event of UFC 313 in Las Vegas.

No replacement was immediately announced.

The fight between third-ranked challenger Gaethje and No. 6 Hooker was scheduled as the lead-up to the main event between light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and top-ranked challenger Magomed Ankalaev.