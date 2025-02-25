Hand injury forces Hooker out of lightweight fight against Gaethje in UFC 313
A hand injury forced Dan Hooker to withdraw Tuesday from his lightweight fight against Justin Gaethje in the March 8 co-main event of UFC 313 in Las Vegas.
No replacement was immediately announced.
The fight between third-ranked challenger Gaethje and No. 6 Hooker was scheduled as the lead-up to the main event between light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and top-ranked challenger Magomed Ankalaev.
More MMA
Du Plessis successfully defends middleweight belt in rematch with Strickland in UFC 3121m read
Du Plessis puts title on the line in rematch with Strickland at UFC 3122m read
UFC head Dana White criticizes fighter's praise of Hitler and other comments
Fight photos: LI-trained Dvalishvili defends title at UFC 311
Makhachev, Dvalishvili defend their titles at UFC 3111m read